Salem Lakes dedicates Safe Haven Baby Box at Fire Station #1

Posing in front of the Safe Haven Baby Box at Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue Station #1 in Trevor are (from left) Chief Al Carr, state Rep Amanda Nedweski, NEEMT Kenzie Gaede, Kenosha County Executive Samantha Kerkman, Salem Lakes village administrator Cassandra Hiller and Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department Detective Tim Hackbarth.

A box that a parent looking to anonymously give up an infant can use was dedicated at Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue Station 1 Monday afternoon.

The Safe Haven Baby Box at the fire station is the 346th such structure in the US and fifth in Wisconsin, said Jessi Getrost of Safe Haven Baby Boxes. The boxes are located in 24 states.

The project to locate the box at the station was initiated by village administrator Cassandra Hiller over a year ago, she said. She asked Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue Chief Al Carr and the fire department to take it on. Shortly thereafter, Kenzie Gaede, an NREMT with the department, became a key person in driving the project, which received the appoval of the Village Board.

“The Safe Haven Baby Box is more than a structure,” Carr said in his prepared remarks. “It’s a symbol of compassion and safety … Together we have created something that will save lives.”

The box offers a secure and anonymous way a parent can give up a baby that can’t be otherwise cared for. Here Gaede explains how it works:

Carr thanked everyone in the community that contributed to the project, but held out special thanks for an anonymous donor.

“This would not have been possible without them,” Carr said.

Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department Detective Tim Hackbarth spoke on behalf of that donor, who he called a “pillar of our community.”

“To them, their personal believe is that Jesus saved us…” Hackbarth said. “They also wanted to show that love to other people. Prayerfully, it never gets used, but if it does it’s here for those people.”

Getrost said the cost of a box is about $20,000 including installation.

Carr also praised Gaede’s efforts, saying she “worked tirelessly” and was “instrumental in making this happen.”

Other people speaking at the ceremony were County Executive Samantha Kerkman, state Rep. Amanda Nedweski, and Hiller.

Here is video of the program:

Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue Station one is located at 11252 254th Ct., Trevor.

The baby box is operational as of Monday, Hiller said.