Agenda: Randall Town Board & Plan Commission meeting July 14, 2025

The Randall Town Board is scheduled to meet Monday, starting at 6 p.m. at Town Hall in Bassett.
Agenda items include:
- DEBRA L. PARTRIDGE DECLARATION OF TRUST, 8745 406th Ave., Genoa City, WI 53128 (Owner), Jasonn Weber, 1553 South 38th St., Milwaukee WI 53215 (Agent), requesting a variance (Section 12.27.060(a)(1)(a): Solar energy systems located in a residential district on parcels less than one acre in area shall have a capacity not to exceed seven kilowatts in rated capacity) to construct a solar energy system with a 20 kW ac system capacity in the R-3 urban Single-Family Residential District on Tax Key Parcel #60-4-119-182-0390, Town of Randall. Discussion, consideration, and action if any.
- Kaskin park baseball field. Discussion, consideration, and action if any.
- Possible change of Town Board and Plan Commission meeting day. Discussion, consideration, and action if
any.
- Innovation Planning Grant study questions. Discussion, consideration, and action if any.
- Crop Canon discussion, consideration and action if needed.