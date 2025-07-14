Agenda: Bristol Village Board meeting July 14, 2025

Bendt Bendtsen Edges Joe O’Brien to Claim 5th Racine Tri-Course Amateur Golf Title in Thrilling Final Round MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. — Bendt Bendtsen and Joe O’Brien have been friends for more than two decades and have battled many times on the golf course with nothing on the line except for who buys the first round in the clubhouse. On Sunday, a potential runaway turned into one of the best final-round battles in […] Robb Luehr

Bendt Bendtsen Sets Meadowbrook Tri-Course Record with Second Straight 66 to Extend Lead MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. — A few rounds of storms Friday night dumped about three-fourths of an inch of rain on Meadowbrook Country Club, creating prime scoring conditions for the second round of the Racine Tri-Course Amateur Championship. Bendt Bendtsen and Joe O’Brien took full advantage of the receptive greens by each shooting a 6-under-par 66, […] Robb Luehr

Union Grove man’s voter fraud case scheduled for Feb. 2026 trial, says he would do it again ELKHORN, WI — Harry Wait of Union Grove is scheduled to go to trial in February 2026 to face charges in a voter fraud case stemming from the 2020 election. The trial date was set during a July 11, 2025, status conference before Judge Daniel Johnson at the Walworth County Judicial Center in Elkhorn. Wait […] Heather Asiyanbi and Mark Hertzberg

Deadly north side shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injured after possible burglary A 52-year-old man is dead, and a 21-year-old man was injured after both were shot in the abdomen late Friday night during in incident in the 800 block of St. Patrick Street. According to a press release from the Racine Police Department, officers were called at 11:26 p.m. to the scene for reports of shots […] Heather Asiyanbi