Agenda: Bristol Village Board meeting July 14, 2025

The Bristol Village Board is scheduled to meet Monday, starting at 7 p.m. at Village Hall.
Agenda items include:
- Discuss and consider for approval the request of Chad Olson, Mosmatic Real Estate Inc. (Applicant), 8313 196th A venue, Bristol, WI 53104 for a Site Plan Review tax parcel 4-121-083-0435, located at PT SE 1/4 SEC 8 Tl R 21, Village of Bristol, Kenosha County, State of Wisconsin. For informational purposes, this property is located at the southwest corner of 194th A venue and 84th Street in Bristol, WI 5. Mosmatic is proposing to build a cold storage facility.
- Consider for approval the Memorandum of Understanding Between the Village of Bristol and Kenosha County to transfer tax parcel 37-4-121-123-0200 from Kenosha County to the Village of Bristol for the Horizon Development.