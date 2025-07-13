Units responding for crash in Trevor

At about 2:20 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units and sheriff’s deputies are responding to a report of a crash at 128th Street and Antioch Road in Trevor.
Per dispatch: Vehicle rolled over. Injuries being reported.
Western Kenosha County's news source
At about 2:20 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units and sheriff’s deputies are responding to a report of a crash at 128th Street and Antioch Road in Trevor.
Per dispatch: Vehicle rolled over. Injuries being reported.
Posted in: Uncategorized.
Comments are closed.
© 2025 West of the I | Powered by WordPress