A word from our sponsors: July 13, 2025 open houses from Bear Realty’s Glenda and Butch Dupons

Union Grove man’s voter fraud case scheduled for Feb. 2026 trial, says he would do it again ELKHORN, WI — Harry Wait of Union Grove is scheduled to go to trial in February 2026 to face charges in a voter fraud case stemming from the 2020 election. The trial date was set during a July 11, 2025, status conference before Judge Daniel Johnson at the Walworth County Judicial Center in Elkhorn. Wait […] Heather Asiyanbi and Mark Hertzberg

Deadly north side shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injured after possible burglary A 52-year-old man is dead, and a 21-year-old man was injured after both were shot in the abdomen late Friday night during in incident in the 800 block of St. Patrick Street. According to a press release from the Racine Police Department, officers were called at 11:26 p.m. to the scene for reports of shots […] Heather Asiyanbi

Top 5 Racine County Eye Stories from the week of July 11, 2025 Missed the headlines? We’ve rounded up the five most-read stories of the week to keep you in the know. From local political developments and store closures to heartwarming tributes and life-saving health tips, here’s what captured readers’ attention—catch up on the highlights below! Top Stories: Conclusion: Stay tuned for more stories and local updates next […] Racine County Eye Staff

Bendt Bendtsen Takes Early Lead at Racine Tri-Course Amateur Golf Championship RACINE, Wis. — Bendt Bendtsen set a new personal benchmark Friday to seize the early lead in the 63rd Racine Tri-Course Amateur Championship. Bendtsen, who balances golf with running his family’s West Racine bakery, flashed his old form with a 6-under-par 66 at H.F. Johnson Park Golf Course. He holds a three-shot lead over Mike […] Robb Luehr