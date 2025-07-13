2025 Bristol Progress Days parade coverage (PHOTOS & VIDEO)

The Bristol Progress Days Parade took place Sunday afternoon.

The parade — known for the quantity of candy thrown by entrants — worked its way through central Bristol ending at Hansen Park, where the rest of the days activities are held.

Along the way you could hear music and see a variety of parade entries from local organizations, businesses, fire departments, the Sheriff’s Department and more.

Here is video of fire equipment portion of the parade, with horns and sirens blaring:

Here is video of the marching bands in the parade, the hometown Westosha Central High School Marching Falcons, and the Rambler Band and Band of the Black Watch from the Kenosha Unified School District:

Here is video of the Tebala Motor Patrol:

Here are many more photos from the parade: