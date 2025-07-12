Twin Lakes PD K9 Jaxx medically retired

K9 Jaxx at his swearing in in 2021. /WOTI file photo



The Twin Lakes Police Department’s K9 Jaxx will be medically retired after action by the Village Board Monday.

Jaxx joined the force in 2021.

Jaxx will be sold to his handler Officer Jeffrey Comp for $1, as the contract governing the program calls for in the case of a medical retirement.

Jaxx suffered a spinal cord injury in 2023 during training, but eventually recovered and returned to active duty after extensive therapy.

In April, the dog was to be sold for $3,000 to Comp, who at the time was planning to move to Florida. Chief Katie Hall said at that time that she did not think Jaxx would be suitable to work with another handler on the department.

But Comp’s plans changed shortly after the sale was approved by the Village Board and he — and Jaxx — did not leave the TLPD, Hall said Monday.

“The dog was never sold to him,” Hall said.

While Jaxx returned to duty after completing his lengthy rehab for the injury, he began to have difficulty again.

At some point, Jaxx also was diagnosed with chronic intervertebral disc disease. Currently, “he’s having a lot of trouble getting on the couch or walking,” Hall said.

From a letter to Hall from veterinarian Karen Turner:

Based on his current condition and the risks of further injury or paralysis, it is not sustainable to continue to work Jaxx on patrol and detection. He requires assistance with basic activities and could be considered a liability to his handler or himself being unable to perform to the full extent required of a K-9 unit. It is my professional recommendation that K-9 Jaxx be medically retired from his position.”

The vote to medically retire Jaxx and sell him to Comp for $1 was unanimous on a voice vote with village President Howard Skinner absent.