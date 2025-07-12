A word from our sponsors: July 12, 2025 open houses from Bear Realty’s Glenda and Butch Dupons

Grant Ritchey joins Racine County Eye as education reporter Racine County Eye is pleased to announce that Grant Ritchey, a Report for America corps member, has joined our newsroom as our new education reporter, expanding our coverage of local schools through our School Zone initiative. Grant has extensive experience reporting on education and community issues in Ohio, covering school boards, classroom challenges, curriculum debates, […] Denise Lockwood

Meet Rooney: Featured Pet for July 11, 2025 Rooney is an adorable 3-year-old pup with brown and white fur. She is available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Racine Campus. A Friend for Life This darling dog weighs 48 pounds and may need extra time and patience to adjust to her new environment. Once she feels comfortable, she lets out her playful […] Racine County Eye Staff

Racine Zoo Celebrates 30 Years of Cigars, Cuisine, and Conservation The Racine Zoo is marking a major milestone with the return of its annual Cigar Dinner on Thursday, July 17. The event will celebrate 30 years of cigars, gourmet dining, and community support for local conservation efforts. It will run from 5 to 10 p.m. along the scenic Lake Michigan lakefront. A Three-Decade Tradition Returns […] Racine County Eye Staff

HarborPark Festival Adds Ron Carroll, Sheryl Youngblood, and More to August Music Lineup The HarborPark Jazz, Rhythm & Blues Festival is set to bring a vibrant mix of blues, soul, and house music to Kenosha’s lakefront on Saturday, Aug. 16, with the addition of three dynamic performers joining Grammy-winning saxophonist Kirk Whalum. Local favorite restaurant Sazzy B will also showcase culinary flair during an interactive cooking demonstration. Ron […] Racine County Eye Staff