Thunderstorms expected Friday evening

Jul 11th, 2025
by Darren Hillock.

Showers and thunderstorms are expected here this evening, says the latest, local National Weather Service forecast.

While the precipitation could begin as early as 6 p.m., it is most likely between 8 p.m. Friday and midnight, Saturday. Rain and maybe a storm could linger into later Saturday morning and possibly Saturday afternoon. Saturday’s high temperature is expected to hit 84.

Rain totals could be between .75 and 1 inch overnight Friday.

Sunday and Monday are expected to be dry with a high temp Sunday of 82 and a high Monday of 87.

