Thunderstorms expected Friday evening

Showers and thunderstorms are expected here this evening, says the latest, local National Weather Service forecast.

While the precipitation could begin as early as 6 p.m., it is most likely between 8 p.m. Friday and midnight, Saturday. Rain and maybe a storm could linger into later Saturday morning and possibly Saturday afternoon. Saturday’s high temperature is expected to hit 84.

Rain totals could be between .75 and 1 inch overnight Friday.

Sunday and Monday are expected to be dry with a high temp Sunday of 82 and a high Monday of 87.