Mindy Cooling is 2025 Bristol Outstanding Citizen

Mindy Cooling was named the 2025 Bristol Outstanding Citizen at the Bristol Progress Days banquet Friday night at the Parkway Chateau.

Naming of the outstanding citizens is a feature of the banquet, which kicks off the annual three-day community festival.

Cooling was unable to attend due to being out of town.

In her nomination, Cooling was praised for her extensive community involvement in a number of ways:

“This nominee is by far one of the most actively involved members of her community and most generous business people I have ever known, She shines brightly by her selfless service to others … This person’s compassion and caring nature is shown through her business relationships and sponsorships of both local and international organizations such as The Children’s Hear Project, the Ronald McDonald House, One HOPE, Kenosha County park music series, the Summer Reading Program, Helping Hands, veteran’s breakfast, Bristol Progress Days events including the 5K run, … and countless holiday and special events …It is impossible to document all of the good that this person has been a part of.”