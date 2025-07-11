Mary Gillmore is 2025 Miss Bristol

From left: Melissa Jozwiak and Mary Gillmore

Mary Gillmore was named 2025 Miss Bristol at the Bristol Progress Days banquet Friday evening at the Parkway Chateau.

Gillmore was one of two contestants in this year’s contest, which is an annual part of the Bristol Progress Days community festival.

Second runner up and Miss Congeniality was Melissa Jozwiak.

Gillmore will be a senior at Westosha Central High School this fall. She serves as the captain of the girls wrestling team and earned honorable mention for Academic All-State. Gillmore has been on the honor roll every semester of high school and woodworking is one of her favorite courses. Outside of school, she is a member of the Bristol CHallenge 4-H Club and shows dairy, beef and hogs at the Kenosha County Fair. After school, she plans to join the operators union and become one of the very few female heavy equipment operators. She works at Elfering Dairy Farm, ValleyCroft Farms and in the custodial department of Bristol Grade School. She has volunteered for Marleigh’s Ministry and helped her family host OakVue Farm’s annual live nativity. She is part of the seventh generation of her family to live on the farm.

Mary Gillmore is the sister of 2024 Miss Bristol Margaret Gillmore. Organizers believe this is the first time a sister has succeeded her sister as Miss Bristol in consecutive years.