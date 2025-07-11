Grayson Burnett & Audrey Schroeder 2025 Bristol Junior Outstanding Citizens

Grayson Burnett and Audrey Schroeder were named the 2025 Bristol Junior Outstanding Citizens.

The announcement was made at the first night of Bristol Progress Days banquet Friday evening at The Brat Stop/Parkway Chateau.

Audrey is 12 years old and attends Bristol School. She participates in drama and plays the clarinet. SH eis a member of the Bristol Strivers 4-H Club and is a Girl Scout. She also participates in American Royal Spirits, volunteers at the WI Human Society.

Grayson is 11 years old and attends Bristol School. He has earned math awards and has been involved with Math 24 for the past two years. He has been playing the piano for six years and is also now in the school band and jazz band. He has been involved in gymnastics for seven years and this year earned places at state and regionals.

Each year a girl and a boy are named outstanding citizens as part of the Progress Days community festival.