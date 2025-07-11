A word from our sponsors: 2025 Bristol Progress Days is July 11, 12, 13

Kuiper, Masik, Bendtsen Lead Field in 63rd Racine Tri-Course Amateur Golf Championship By Robb Luehr | For the Racine County Eye RACINE, Wis. — Ricky Kuiper hopes to repeat his dominant 2024 golf season, but contenders Mike Masik Jr. and Bendt Bendtsen are ready to challenge him. All three are among 83 golfers competing in the 63rd Racine Tri-Course Amateur Championship, which begins Friday at H.F. Johnson […] Racine County Eye Staff

Racine Unified to vote on solar installations with $11.7M in projected savings The Racine Unified School Board of Education is expected to vote July 21 on four solar panel projects that could save the district $11.7 million over 25 years. At the board’s July 7 work session, Chief Operations Officer Peter Reynolds explained that the district designed the projects to maximize self-funding sources and deliver strong financial […] Grant Ritchey

Local Sports Leagues Heat Up Racine’s Summer Evenings RACINE — From softball to sand volleyball, Racine’s summer recreational sports leagues are in full swing as local teams take to the city’s diamonds and beaches this week. Hosted by the City of Racine Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services (PRCS), these weekly matchups unite neighborhood players, local businesses, and fans for community-centered sports action. Games […] Racine County Eye Staff

Become a Vendor: GamesGiving 2025 Geek Market Vendor spots are open for GamesGiving 2025, a new holiday market with geek gifts, retro games, and charity, happening Thanksgiving weekend in Racine County. Denise Lockwood