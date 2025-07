At about 6:03 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units and sheriff’s deputies are responding to a report of a crash in the 8100 block of 312th Avenue in Salem Lakes.

UPDATE about 6:05 p.m. — Town of Randall Fire Department requested to respond for mutual aid.

UPDATE about 6:10 p.m. — Unit arriving on scene reports single vehicle involved on its side and in the ditch.

UPDATE 6:21 p.m. — Occupant freed from vehicle.