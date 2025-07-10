Bristol Wisconsin Historical Society to hold pancake breakfast, Davidson Hall open house July 12

The Bristol Wisconsin Historical Society will hold a pancake breakfast in conjunction with the Bristol Progress Days 5K Run & 1.5 mile walk. The breakfast is open to the public, runner/walker or not.

Serving for the breakfast runs from 7:45 from to 11 a.m.

The breakfast will be held at the Bristol Municipal Building, 19801 83rd Street.

Menu is pancakes with optional blueberry compote, eggs, sausages, orange juice, milk and coffee. Tickets available at the door are: Adult $8, children (3-12) $5 and under 3 free. New will be breakfast burritos, dine in or to go.

Breakfast attendees are asked to not arrive before 7:45 a.m. to keep the run/walk course clear of vehicles.

Davidson Hall will also be open Saturday from 9 to 11 a.m. and again on Sunday 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (before and after the parade). Hall admission is free.

50/50 raffle drawing will be held at 1:45 p.m., Sunday ay Davidson Hall. Tickets are $5 each or 5 for $20.

This breakfast is sponsored by Bristol 45 Diner, HWY 50 Auto Repair, Lindstrom Lawn Care & Landscaping, Meijer, Mindy Cooling State Farm and Right Angle Builders LLC.