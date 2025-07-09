Wheatland Town Board OKs contract for EMS for 2026-27

The Wheatland Town Board has approved a new contracts with its existing contractor for emergency medical services.

The board approved a two-year contract with Twin Lakes Rescue for EMS. The town will pay $235,000 for 2026 and $242,050 for 2027, a 3 percent increase.

The contract was approved by unanimous vote at the June 23 Town Board meeting with Supervisor Kyle Madsen absent.

Wheatland Vol. Fire Department Chief Lou Denko said at the meeting he had no problems with the service provided by TLR.

“I think it’s money well spent,” said town Chairman Jeff Butler.