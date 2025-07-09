July 9, 2025 lake test results: Rock Lake under swim advisory, Old Settlers Park beach open to swimming

Rock Lake is under a swim advisory and Old Settlers County Park beach on Paddock Lake is open to swimming after resampling by Kenosha County conducted Tuesday.

The State Department of Health recommends posting warnings at beaches when test results indicate an E.coli level of 235/100mL or more and closing a beach when test results exceed E.coli 1000/100mL.

The result from Tuesday that prompted the advisory at Rock Lake was 548.0 E.coli/100 mL. That location is scheduled to be resampled,

The result from Tuesday that allowed Old Settlers beach to reopen to swimming was 54.0 E.coli/100 mL.