Youth Fire Cadets Enter Week Two of Intensive Summer Training Program in Racine County KANSASVILLE, Wis. — Nine high school students from Racine County have entered the second week of an intensive firefighter certification program as part of the county’s Summer Youth Employment Program (SYEP), hosted at the Kansasville Fire & Rescue Department in partnership with Gateway Technical College. The cadets are participating in a seven-week training initiative to […] Racine County Eye Staff

What Trump’s big tax law could mean for the youngest Americans WASHINGTON (AP) — The impact of the massive spending bill President Donald Trump signed into law on Independence Day is expected to filter down to infants and toddlers — a segment of the population that’s particularly vulnerable to cuts to the federal social safety net. This story also appeared in Associated Press Many middle-class and wealthy families […] Associated Press

Raymond School District anticipates strong open enrollment numbers for 2025–26 The Raymond School District is expecting to meet—and possibly exceed—its open enrollment target for the 2025–26 school year, with more than 40 nonresident students potentially joining the district this fall. Superintendent Michael Leach said the district budgeted for 20 full-time open enrollment students and has already extended offers to a majority of the approximately 60 […] Heather Asiyanbi

“Zara on the Safara,” Jill Boyd’s journey to Thula Thula In January of 2021, Jill Boyd picked up a book called “The Elephant Whisperer,” not knowing it would change her life. It follows the story of Lawrence Anthony, a conservationist who created a wildlife reserve in KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa, called Thula Thula. This enchanting paradise is home to wild elephants, rhinos, monkeys, hippos, birds, and […] Cheyanne Lencioni