July 8, 2025 lake test results: Rock Lake closed to swimming; Old Settlers Park Beach under swim advisory

Rock Lake is under a swim closure and Old Settlers County Park beach on Paddock Lake is under a swim advisory after testing by Kenosha County showed elevated E.coli levels in those locations.

The State Department of Health recommends posting warnings at beaches when test results indicate an E.coli level of 235/100mL or more and closing a beach when test results exceed E.coli 1000/100mL.

The result from Monday that prompted the closure for Rock Lake was >2419 E.coli/100mL

The result from Monday that prompted the advisory for Old Settlers beach was 435 E.coli/100mL

Both of those locations were scheduled to be re-sampled Tuesday.

Results from testing by Kenosha County on Monday (except where noted) were:

Salem Lakes – Silver Lake County Park beach 2 E.coli/100 mL; Silver Lake DeWitt Park 76 E.coli/100mL; Lake Shangri-la 220th Ct. 22 E.coli/100 mL; Center Lake 35 E.coli/100 mL; Camp Lake 35 E.coli/100 mL; Hooker Lake Boat Launch 11 E.coli/100 mL; Rock Lake >2419 E.coli/100 mL

Paddock Lake — Old Settlers County Park beach 435 E.coli/100 mL; Hoag Park 12 E.coli/100 mL; North Shore Association 41 E.coli/100 mL; PHLA beach 15 E.coli/100mL; PHLA diving board 75 E.coli/100 mL.

Wheatland — Lilly Lake 1 E.coli/100 mL.

Twin Lakes — Lance Park on Lake Mary 96 E.coli/100mL.