From Kenosha County:

Milling and resurfacing of Highway C between highways 45 and 83 is now underway. A detour is in effect as of (Tuesday) and continuing for several weeks.

The detour is sending drivers around the closure via highways 83, 50 and 45. Local access remains within the closure area, but flagging operations will be in place at times and delays are likely. Please use caution if you must drive within the work zone.