Agenda: Paddock Lake Village Board committee of the whole meeting July 9, 2025

Jul 8th, 2025
by Darren Hillock.

The Paddock Lake Village Board is scheduled to hold a committee of the whole meeting Wednesday starting at 6:30 p.m. at Village Hall (municipal building).

Committee of the whole meetings are for discussion only. No formal action is taken at committee of the whole meetings.

Agenda items include:

  • Insurance claim and Statewide Services claim denial request
  • Final pay request from Asphalt Contractors for the 2024 Street Rehabilitation project
  • Discussion: Authorizing the Village Administrator to issue Village purchase order to Morton Salt, Inc. for 125 tons of road salt
  • Yardwaste collection Request For Proposal
  • Discussion: Tub grinding invoice
  • Final pay request from Asphalt Contractors for the 2024 Village Hall Parking Lot Rehabilitation

The full agenda is available here.

Share
Tweet
0 Shares

Posted in: Uncategorized.

Comments are closed.

  • Follow us on

  • Archives