Agenda: Paddock Lake Village Board committee of the whole meeting July 9, 2025

The Paddock Lake Village Board is scheduled to hold a committee of the whole meeting Wednesday starting at 6:30 p.m. at Village Hall (municipal building).
Committee of the whole meetings are for discussion only. No formal action is taken at committee of the whole meetings.
Agenda items include:
- Insurance claim and Statewide Services claim denial request
- Final pay request from Asphalt Contractors for the 2024 Street Rehabilitation project
- Discussion: Authorizing the Village Administrator to issue Village purchase order to Morton Salt, Inc. for 125 tons of road salt
- Yardwaste collection Request For Proposal
- Discussion: Tub grinding invoice
- Final pay request from Asphalt Contractors for the 2024 Village Hall Parking Lot Rehabilitation