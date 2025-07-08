Agenda: Paddock Lake Village Board committee of the whole meeting July 9, 2025

The Paddock Lake Village Board is scheduled to hold a committee of the whole meeting Wednesday starting at 6:30 p.m. at Village Hall (municipal building).

Committee of the whole meetings are for discussion only. No formal action is taken at committee of the whole meetings.

Agenda items include:

Insurance claim and Statewide Services claim denial request

Final pay request from Asphalt Contractors for the 2024 Street Rehabilitation project

Discussion: Authorizing the Village Administrator to issue Village purchase order to Morton Salt, Inc. for 125 tons of road salt

Yardwaste collection Request For Proposal

Discussion: Tub grinding invoice

Final pay request from Asphalt Contractors for the 2024 Village Hall Parking Lot Rehabilitation

The full agenda is available here.