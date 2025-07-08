A word from our sponsors: Cut the Cable! Slades Corners Computer Repair Installs and Repairs TV Antennas

Note: This is a paid announcement from Slades Corners Computer Repair — DH
If you’re tired of shelling out money for cable TV, it might be time to go back to basics. TV antennas are making a comeback, and SCCR can help you get set up. Whether you’re looking to catch the local news or your favorite network shows, or just want some backup entertainment during internet outages, a properly installed antenna can deliver excellent picture quality for free.
Forget the old rooftop monsters of the past. Today’s TV antennas are sleek, compact, and designed to blend in. Whether mounted outside or tucked discreetly indoors, modern antennas are built for performance without being an eyesore. You’ll be surprised how much power these smaller units pack and how little space they take up.
We offer complete installation and setup services to make sure your antenna is positioned for the best possible reception. If you’ve already got an antenna but it’s not working like it used to, we also handle replacement, repair, and troubleshooting. That includes adjusting or replacing cables, checking signal strength, and figuring out why you’re only getting three channels when you should be getting thirty.
From brand-new setups to quick fixes, SCCR’s got the experience to tackle any job. We know what works best here in Southeast Wisconsin and Northeastern Illinois, and we’re ready to help you get back to enjoying your favorite channels without the steep monthly bills.
Want to finally ditch cable and see how much you can still watch for free? Call SCCR today: 262-539-2228!