A word from our sponsors: Cut the Cable! Slades Corners Computer Repair Installs and Repairs TV Antennas

Strategic planning guides 2025–28 goals as Raymond School sets 4 priorities One month after launching its community-driven strategic planning process, the Raymond School District has a list of the priorities that will guide its work through 2028. At a July 7 board workshop, Superintendent Michael Leach and school board members reviewed a working draft of the district’s next three-year strategic plan—an effort that began in early […] Heather Asiyanbi

Wisconsin’s $111 billion state budget: Here’s what didn’t make it Wisconsin lawmakers and Gov. Tony Evers approved a $111 billion state budget early Thursday morning that will increase spending on child care and the Universities of Wisconsin system, while cutting taxes by $1.5 billion. This story also appeared in WisconsinWatch.org The budget was the first since Democrats gained 14 seats in both chambers of the […] Margaret Shreiner and Noe Goldhaber

Data Wrangler cuts Raymond School energy costs by 15% with 4 key upgrades The Raymond School Board continued its focus on cost-saving initiatives July 7 during its monthly workshop, with a detailed presentation from energy consulting firm Data Wrangler. The update came nearly six months after the district installed an energy monitoring system to better track utility use throughout the building—a move that is already showing results. So […] Heather Asiyanbi

NAACP Racine Branch to Host Political Action Committee Meeting Following National Conference The NAACP Racine Branch will host a Political Action Committee (PAC) meeting to outline new goals and initiatives following the National Annual Conference. The meeting aims to engage community members in advancing civil rights and social justice throughout the upcoming year. Topics and upcoming events Scheduled after the national gathering, the meeting will present a […] Racine County Eye Staff