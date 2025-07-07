Agenda: Twin Lakes Village Board committee of the whole & special board meetings July 7, 2025

The Twin Lakes Village Board is scheduled to hold a committee of the whole and special board meeting Monday.

First is the committee of the whole meeting starting at 6:30 p.m. at Village Hall. Agenda items include:

Discussion regarding Resolution R2025-6-2 Declaring Official Intent to Reimburse Expenditures from the Proceeds of Borrowing

Discussion regarding a proposal for an Outdoor Recreation Plan submitted by Community Planning Consulting LLC.

The full committee of the whole agenda is available here.

The special meeting follows the committee of the whole. Agenda items include:

Discussion and possible action regarding the medical retirement of K9 Jaxx.

The full special meeting agenda is available here.