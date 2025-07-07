A word from our sponsors: Western Kenosha County Tennis Association’s 2025 Rally for Life is July 26

Note: This is a paid announcement from the Western Kenosha County Tennis Association — DH
Tournament spaces are limited be sure to register ASAP to secure your spot. More information and registration is available here.
Western Kenosha County's news source
Note: This is a paid announcement from the Western Kenosha County Tennis Association — DH
Tournament spaces are limited be sure to register ASAP to secure your spot. More information and registration is available here.
Posted in: Sponsors.
Comments are closed.
© 2025 West of the I | Powered by WordPress