A word from our sponsors: 2025 Bristol Progress Days is July 11, 12, 13

Note: This is a paid announcement from Bristol Progress Days — DH

2025 Bristol Progress Days, the annual community festival held the weekend after the Fourth of July in Bristol, will take place over three days on July 11, 12 and 13.

The theme for this year is “Bristol will Thrive in 2025.”

The festivities include the Miss Bristol crowning and the Outstanding Citizens Awards, which are announced on Friday at the coronation banquet. The sports tournaments are always a big hit and the fireworks show and parade draw people from all over the southeastern Wisconsin and Northern Illinois area.

Here’s some of the other fun at Bristol Progress Days:

CORONATION BANQUET — This year’s Miss Bristol and the Outstanding Citizen announcements are made at the annual banquet held at the Parkway Chateau on Friday evening.

RUN/WALK — This year’s events will again include a 5K run/1.5 mile walk on Saturday morning, starting at Village Hall. Same day registration.

CAR SHOW — On Saturday, July 12, from 1 to 4 p.m. Must register. Limited space. Call Glen at 262-945-7339.

PARADE — The parade known for its large number of varied entries and its abundance of candy treats takes place starting at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday. The parade route works its way through downtown Bristol and ends at Hansen Park, where the other Progress Days activities are held. Make sure to bring a container for all that candy!

FIREWORKS — The annual fireworks display takes place at dusk on Sunday.

INFLATABLES — The festival will host a variety of inflatables, with wristband specials on Saturday and Sunday for extended fun for the youngsters.

AXE THROWING — 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. by Hold my Beer.

AUCTION — A live auction will take place Sunday following the parade at 2:30 p.m.

MUSIC — Music in the beer garden will be provided: On Saturday (6-9 p.m.) by Lara Bell and on Sunday 3-(6 p.m.) by Alyssia Dominquez.

SOFTBALL — Softball tournaments will take place Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

PEDAL PULL — Saturday starting at 11 a.m. at basketball court area

VOLLEYBALL — A volleyball tournament will take place at Hansen Park on Saturday.

CORNHOLE — A cornhole tournament will take place at Hansen Park on Friday. Registration is at 6 p.m. and the play begins at 6:30 p.m.

DART BALL — A Dart ball tournmanent will take place on Saturday, with registration starting at 10 a.m.

RAFFLES — Tickets are $5 each with only 1,000 sold. Drawing is at 8:45 p.m., Sunday. This year’s raffle prizes are: First place, two-might, three-day stay in a timeshare at Wisconsin Dells or Branson Missouri; second prize, $150 cash; third prize, $75. Drawing is at 8:30 p.m., Sunday.

PING PONG BALL DROP — Get your ping pong ball for $2 each. Prizes are gift cards to 45 DIner: $100, $50, $50 and $25 value. Drop is at 7 p.m., Saturday.

More information available here.