Units responding for crash in Slades Corners

At about 12:05 p.m., Wheatland Vol. Fire Department, Town of Randall Fire Department and Twin Lakes Rescue and sheriff’s deputies are responding to a crash at 392nd Avenue and Highway 50 in Slades Corners.

Per dispatch: Two vehicles involved. Injuries being reported.

UPDATE 12:19 p.m. — Response from Flight for Life medical transport helicopter requested by Wheatland FD command for one patient.

UPDATE 12:24 p.m. — Highway 50 eastbound lanes being closed to traffic.

UPDATE 12:50 p.m. — Flight for Life has taken off with patient from landing zone in eastbound lanes of Highway 50 at 392nd Avenue.