The winning boat. “We the People” Greg Schrader and family.

The boat parade was delayed by the weather but it did not dampen the turnout for the 4th annual boat parade. Over 30 boats took to the lake to celebrate July 4th. Each boat had to complete a circle around the whole lake to be eligible for prizes.

Rich & Lorette Malek and family took 2nd place.

3rd place boat, “Iwo Jima” Brian & Dennette Scheckel and family

Raker family, best pier decorations

Some video of the boat parade.

Here are some photos of some of the other entries.