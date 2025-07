From Kenosha County Division of Highways:

Resurfacing of Kenosha County Highway C (WIlmot Road/93rd Street) from Highway 45 to Highway 83 in Bristol and Salem Lakes is set to begin Tuesday, July 8, continuing into early August.

A full closure of Highway C will be in place during most of this time, with local access to homes and businesses remaining. A detour will be posted.

This work schedule is weather-dependent and subject to change.