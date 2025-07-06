A word from our sponsors: July 6, 2025 open houses from Bear Realty’s Glenda and Butch Dupons

Steil marches in Racine parade after Trump budget vote After voting for Trump’s budget, now signed into law, Rep. Bryan Steil marched in Racine’s Fourth of July parade, drawing cheers and protests as residents brace for the impacts of Medicaid cuts.Steil marches in Racine parade after Trump budget vote was first posted on July 5, 2025 at 10:56 am.©2024 "Racine County Eye". Use of […] Denise Lockwood and Mark Hertzberg

OP-ED: Patriotism isn’t what we say. It’s how we show up. Patriotism isn’t proven by flags and fireworks but by the quiet ways we show up for each other long after the parade ends. In Racine, the Spirit of ’76 crew stands in the rain to honor those who served, reminding us that freedom isn’t a spectator sport—and that caring for our communities is the real […] Denise Lockwood

Meet Tahoe: Featured Pet for July 4, 2025 Tahoe is a beautiful 7-year-old pup with tan fur, ready to settle in with a loving family. She is available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Racine Campus. Adventure is out there This sweet senior gal weighs 37 pounds and has an appetite for adventure. She would enjoy going for long walks outside and […] Racine County Eye Staff

Racine Public Library Hosts Packed Summer Lineup of Programs for All Ages RACINE—The Racine Public Library is welcoming the community to a vibrant schedule of summer programming throughout July. The programming will feature reading challenges, storytimes, technology workshops, and cultural events for all age groups. Running through August 31, the library’s “Color Our World” summer reading program encourages patrons to engage with reading, science, art, and creativity […] Racine County Eye Staff