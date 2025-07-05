Units responding for crash in Wheatland

At about 5:40 p.m., Wheatland Vol. Fire Department and Twin Lakes Rescue units and sheriff’s deputies are responding to the 31600 block of 77th Street In Wheatland for a crash.
Per dispatch: This crash involves an overturned ATV.
Posted in: Police/fire, Uncategorized, Wheatland.
