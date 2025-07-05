A word from our sponsors: July 5, 2025 open houses from Bear Realty’s Glenda and Butch Dupons

Meet Tahoe: Featured Pet for July 4, 2025 Tahoe is a beautiful 7-year-old pup with tan fur, ready to settle in with a loving family. She is available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Racine Campus. Adventure is out there This sweet senior gal weighs 37 pounds and has an appetite for adventure. She would enjoy going for long walks outside and […] Racine County Eye Staff

Racine Public Library Hosts Packed Summer Lineup of Programs for All Ages RACINE—The Racine Public Library is welcoming the community to a vibrant schedule of summer programming throughout July. The programming will feature reading challenges, storytimes, technology workshops, and cultural events for all age groups. Running through August 31, the library’s “Color Our World” summer reading program encourages patrons to engage with reading, science, art, and creativity […] Racine County Eye Staff

Spirit of ’76 float: Racine family honors veterans through quiet patriotism For decades, Jon Ervin has honored veterans by standing silently on Racine’s Spirit of ’76 float each Fourth of July. This year, his sons will join him for the first time, turning a family promise into a shared act of quiet patriotism.Spirit of ’76 float: Racine family honors veterans through quiet patriotism was first posted […] Denise Lockwood

FACT FOCUS: Trump’s ‘Big Beautiful Bill’ does not let him delay or cancel elections Social media users are falsely claiming that President Donald Trump’s sprawling tax bill, which passed the Senate Tuesday after a turbulent overnight session, will give Trump undue influence over U.S. elections. This story also appeared in Associated Press “The reason the GOP isn’t concerned about the midterms and why they are pushing this bill is because it gives […] Associated Press