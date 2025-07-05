2025 Twin Lakes Area Chamber & Business Assoc. Libertyfest Parade coverage (PHOTOS)

The annual Twin Lakes Area Chamber & Business Association Libertyfest Parade took place Saturday morning.

The parade started at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church and traveled south along North Lake Avenue to Main Street and then to Lance Drive, ending at Lance Park.

Local police and fire departments, businesses, organizations and others were represented in the parade.

Libertyfest will continue after 4 p.m. in Lance Park with food and beer, DJ music, an Aquanuts ski show at 6:30 p.m. and conclude with fireworks over Lake Mary at dusk.

Here are some more photos from the parade: