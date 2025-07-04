2025 Paddock Lake Bike Parade coverage (PHOTOS & VIDEO)

For about 30 years the village of Paddock Lake has hosted a bike parade to celebrate the Fourth of July.

For virtually all of those years, the event has been blessed with good — though sometimes really hot — weather.

This year it looked like that lucky streak may have run out. It rained Friday, sometimes quite hard, all morning. At one point after line-up started at 9:30 a.m. at McAlonan Park, there was only one decorated bike waiting to participate, said village administrator Tim Popanda.

Then it happened. The rain got lighter and then stopped by about 9:50 a.m. People lined up their bikes and golf carts and the parade once again proceeded at its scheduled 10 a.m. start time under dry skies. Bicyclists, the Sheriff’s Department, Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue and many decorated golf carts participated.

After the parade at Village Hall, hot dogs, lemonade and mini cupcakes were served and there were other giveaways for the kids.

Here is video of the whole parade taken near the start:

Here are more photos from the parade and afterwards: