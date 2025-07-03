Units responding for crash in Bristol

Jul 3rd, 2025
by Darren Hillock.

At about 8:41 a.m., Bristol Fire and Rescue units and sheriff’s deputies are responding to a crash at Highways C and MB in Bristol.

Per dispatch: Trailer has rolled over, but cab still upright

