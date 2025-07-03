Units responding for crash in Bristol

At about 8:41 a.m., Bristol Fire and Rescue units and sheriff’s deputies are responding to a crash at Highways C and MB in Bristol.
Per dispatch: Trailer has rolled over, but cab still upright
Western Kenosha County's news source
At about 8:41 a.m., Bristol Fire and Rescue units and sheriff’s deputies are responding to a crash at Highways C and MB in Bristol.
Per dispatch: Trailer has rolled over, but cab still upright
Posted in: Uncategorized.
Comments are closed.
© 2025 West of the I | Powered by WordPress