Holiday fireworks displays in Paddock Lake and Twin Lakes this week

Fireworks from a past Twin Lakes Libertyfest display /Earlene Frederick photo

You can get in the spirit of the Fourth of July holiday in Western Kenosha County this week with fireworks displays in Paddock Lake and Twin Lakes.

In Paddock Lake, the display — organized by Paddock Lake Fireworks, Inc. — will take place on Thursday, July 3 at dusk, about 9:30 p.m.. The display will be visible over the lake. If you plan to view the display from Old Settlers Park, the county has announced the park entrance fee will be charged for July 3.

The Twin Lake Area Chamber & Business Association will host its Libertyfest Saturday, July 5. There’s a parade at 11 a.m. and food and music in Lance Park starting at 4 p.m. A fireworks display over Lake Mary concludes the festivities at dusk. More information on Libertyfest is available here.