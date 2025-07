FACT FOCUS: Trump’s ‘Big Beautiful Bill’ does not let him delay or cancel elections Social media users are falsely claiming that President Donald Trump’s sprawling tax bill, which passed the Senate Tuesday after a turbulent overnight session, will give Trump undue influence over U.S. elections. This story also appeared in Associated Press “The reason the GOP isn’t concerned about the midterms and why they are pushing this bill is because it gives […] Associated Press

Wisconsin to consider more electronic pollbook options, as in-house system faces limitations When Madison residents went to vote in a special election this month, they didn’t have to stand in line according to their last name or wait for poll workers to flip through paper lists to find their names. For the first time, election officials there used electronic pollbooks to check voters in, allowing them to […] Alexander Shur

Evers signs ‘compromise’ budget quickly after Wisconsin Legislature gives final OK Gov. Tony Evers signed the $111 billion two-year state budget bill into law overnight following a marathon day of overlapping Senate and Assembly floor sessions where the bill received bipartisan support from lawmakers. The budget cuts taxes by $1.3 billion, makes investments in the University of Wisconsin system, boosts public schools’ special education reimbursement rate […] Baylor Spears

Racine 2025 4th Fest Parade lineup RACINE, Wis. — Racine’s 2025 4th Fest Parade is back in full swing for its 89th annual celebration, returning to pre-pandemic participation levels. This year’s theme, “Roots in Racine,” honors the city’s deep community pride and history. The event will take place on Friday, July 4. The pre-parade, featuring trucks, motorcycles, emergency vehicles, and classic […] Racine County Eye Staff