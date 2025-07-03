A word from our sponsors: Watch Over What Matters with Security Camera Installation from Slades Corners Computer Repair

Note: This is a paid announcement from Slades Corners Computer Repair — DH
Whether you want to keep an eye on your home, your business, or just make sure your deliveries are actually making it to your front porch, security cameras can offer serious peace of mind. At Slades Corners Computer Repair, we install and set up security systems that are tailored to your needs, big or small.
We work with both Wi-Fi-based and hardwired camera systems, so no matter your layout or preferences, we can help you choose the right setup. Want one camera facing the driveway? We’ve got you. Need a whole network of cameras around your property? We can handle that, too.
Once you’ve picked a system that works for you, we’ll handle the installation, wiring, and setup, and we’ll even show you how to use the app to view your footage remotely. We’ve worked with everything from homes and garages to small-town businesses and public buildings, so you’re in good hands.
Our goal is simple: to help you protect what matters most, without overcomplicating the process. Call SCCR to get started with your own custom security camera setup, installed right the first time 262-539-2228.