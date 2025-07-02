Units responding for crash in Bristol

Here’s how Wisconsin’s Republican budget compares with public opinion As the Joint Finance Committee continues to make progress on completing the 2025-27 budget, a recent Marquette Law School poll reveals where voters stand on some of the key sticking points in the budget debate. This story also appeared in WisconsinWatch.org JFC plans to meet on the remaining topics, including the UW system, health care and the […] Margaret Shreiner

Wisconsin Supreme Court rules 1849 abortion ban is invalid In a 4-3 decision, Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that the state’s 1849 law banning abortion had been “impliedly repealed” by the Legislature when it passed laws over the past half century “regulating in detail the ‘who, what, where, when, and how’” of abortion. This story also appeared in Wisconsin Examiner The Court’s majority opinion, […] Henry Redman

Interstate luxury car theft ring dismantled: Racine suspects among the 23 indicted on charges that could land them in prison for life A three-year federal investigation, sparked by a lone license plate discovered on a rural Kenosha County highway in 2022, has led to the indictment of 23 individuals tied to a sophisticated, multimillion-dollar interstate car theft and money laundering operation. The Kenosha County Drug Operations Group (KDOG), with assistance from federal and local agencies including the […] Heather Asiyanbi

UPDATE: Power outage restored to 3,600 in eastern Racine County UPDATE 2 p.m.: Power was restored to over 3,600 We Energies customers following an outage that lasted about 90 minutes, according to We Energies officials. Crews are still investigating the cause of the outage. RACINE COUNTY — July 2, 2025—Power outages have left more than 3,600 We Energies customers without electricity in Racine County today, […] Denise Lockwood