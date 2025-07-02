July 2, 2025 lake test results: Paddock Hooker Lakes Association Beach, Lake Shangri-la closed to swimming; swim advisories lifted for Camp Lake, Lance Park, Old Settlers Park Beach and PHLA diving board area

Paddock Hooker Lakes Association Beach on Paddock Lake and Lake Shangri-la (220th Court) are closed to swimming after re-sampling Tuesday by Kenosha County showed elevated levels of E.coli at those locations.

Swim advisories that had been in effect for Camp Lake, Lance Park, Old Settlers Park Beach and PHLA diving board area were lifted after the Tuesday re-sampling showed E.coli within acceptable levels at those locations.

The State Department of Health recommends posting warnings at beaches when test results indicate an E.coli level of 235/100mL or more and closing a beach when test results exceed E.coli 1000/100mL.

The results that prompted the swimming closures were: Paddock Hooker Lakes Association beach 1120.0 E.coli/100 mL and Lake Shangri-la (220th Court) 2419.0 E.coli/100 mL. Those locations are scheduled to be resampled Wednesday.