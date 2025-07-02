A word from our sponsors: 2025 Twin Lakes Area Chamber & Business Association Libertyfest is July 5

Note: The following is a paid announcement from the Twin Lakes Area Chamber Business Association — DH

Twin Lakes Area Chamber & Business Association’s Libertyfest is July 5.

The annual event kicks off with the parade at 11 a.m. The parade starts at St. John’s church and travels south down North Lake Aveneue to Main Street where it works is way through downtown Twin Lakes to Lance Park.

At 4 p.m., the fun continues at Lance Park. Food and DJ music starts then. Ace’s Sports Bar & Grill and Village View Pub will be bringing the flavor with crowd-favorite bites and festival favorites. Highland Soda Shakers Shop is serving up vintage soda vibes and sweet treats. Kona Ice will be on-site with their famous shaved ice to keep you cool in the summer sun.

There’s an Aquanuts water ski team performance at 6:30 p.m.

The night concludes with the annual fireworks display over Lake Mary at dusk.