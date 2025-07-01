July 1, 2025 lake test results: Paddock Hooker Lakes Association Beach closed to swimming; Camp Lake, Lance Park, Lake Shangri-la, Old Settlers Park Beach and PHLA diving board area under swim advisories

Paddock Hooker Lakes Association Beach on Paddock Lake is closed to swimming and Camp Lake, Lance Park, Lake Shangri-la, Old Settlers Park Beach and PHLA diving board area are under swim advisories after testing Monday by Kenosha County levels of E.coli there.

The State Department of Health recommends posting warnings at beaches when test results indicate an E.coli level of 235/100mL or more and closing a beach when test results exceed E.coli 1000/100mL.

The result from Monday that prompted the closure at PHLA beach was greater than 2419.0 E.coli/100 mL.

Results that prompted the advisories were: Camp Lake 687.0 E.coli/100 mL; Lance Park 613.0 E.coli/100 mL; Lake Shangri-la 261.0 E.coli/100 mL; Old Settlers Park Beach 345.0 E.coli/100 mL; and PHLA diving board 326.0 E.coli/100 mL

The locations with closures and advisories are scheduled to be resampled Tuesday.

Results from testing by Kenosha County on Monday (except where noted) were:

Salem Lakes – Silver Lake County Park beach 10 E.coli/100 mL; Silver Lake DeWitt Park 38 E.coli/100mL; Lake Shangri-la 220th Ct. 261 E.coli/100 mL; Center Lake 112 E.coli/100 mL; Camp Lake 687 E.coli/100 mL; Hooker Lake Boat Launch 45 E.coli/100 mL; Rock Lake 108 E.coli/100 mL

Paddock Lake — Old Settlers County Park beach 345 E.coli/100 mL; Hoag Park 4 E.coli/100 mL; North Shore Association 64 E.coli/100 mL; PHLA beach >2429 E.coli/100mL; PHLA diving board 326 E.coli/100 mL.

Wheatland — Lilly Lake 7 E.coli/100 mL.

Twin Lakes — Lance Park on Lake Mary 613 E.coli/100mL.

Randall (reported by District of Powers Lake) — Powers Lake beach 25.6 E.coli/100 mL