A word from our sponsors: Western Kenosha County Tennis Association’s 2025 Rally for Life is July 26

Supreme Court expected to strike election spending limits, will also hear case about illegal music downloads in 2025 WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court will take up a Republican-led drive, backed by President Donald Trump’s administration, to wipe away limits on how much political parties can spend in coordination with candidates for Congress and president. This story also appeared in Associated Press The justices said Monday they will review an appellate ruling that upheld a […] Associated Press

Fair Share America tour stops in Racine to blast GOP budget bill over Medicaid, SNAP cuts and tax breaks for billionaires RACINE, WI — The Fair Share America national bus tour rolled into Racine Monday morning, and local leaders, healthcare advocates, and residents gathered to speak out against the GOP’s proposed “One Big Beautiful Bill Act.” Critics say if the bill is signed into law, it will slash funding for healthcare and food assistance while delivering […] Heather Asiyanbi

Gas station veto: Racine Council to vote on Mayor Mason’s veto of beer license for new Washington Avenue location RACINE, WI — The Racine Common Council will decide Tuesday whether to override Mayor Cory Mason’s veto of a beer license for a proposed $2 million gas station and convenience store at 930 Washington Avenue, a site supporters say has been vacant for 15 years. What is a Class “A” beer license? It allows stores […] Denise Lockwood

Wisconsin asylum seeker Miguel Robles detained in unprecedented wave of courthouse arrests Editor’s note: A day after this story was published Miguel Jerez Robles was released from an ICE detention center in Tacoma, Washington. Read an update here. This story also appeared in WisconsinWatch.org When McFarland resident Miguel Jerez Robles boarded a plane to Miami last month, he thought he’d be attending a routine immigration hearing about his asylum […] Natalie Yahr The Cap Times