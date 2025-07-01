A word from our sponsors: Kenosha County Aging & Disability Resource Center’s Durable Medical Equipment Loan & Supply Closet seeking donations

Why Hiring Residential Movers in Woodbridge Can Save You Time and Money Moving to Woodbridge, Virginia, is an introduction to a lavish lifestyle. You can access riverside parks, top-notch schools, and one of Northern Virginia’s most dynamic suburban scenes. But the catch is that Woodbridge sits right on the edge of the D.C. metro area. Moving here can quickly become a logistical headache if you don’t plan […] Racine County Eye Staff

What Global Wealth Migration Means for Small Cities Like Racine In an increasingly connected world, wealth is no longer tied to a single country or continent. High-net-worth individuals, entrepreneurs, and families are more mobile than ever, seeking new places to invest, live, and thrive. While major cities like New York and Los Angeles have long been magnets for global capital, smaller communities are starting to […] Racine County Eye Staff

Parkside to Host 5K Run and Heart Health Walk on August 9 SOMERS — The University of Wisconsin-Parkside will be the starting line for a morning of community movement and heart health awareness during the 4th Annual American Heart Association Walk and Parkside Classic 5K on Saturday, August 9. The event, organized by Parkside Athletics in partnership with Vonco Products, a RangerVision Community Champion, combines a competitive […] Racine County Eye Staff

Racine to Celebrate Independence Day Early with July 3 Party on the Square RACINE — Racine’s Independence Day celebrations will begin early this year with the return of the annual July 3 Party on the Square, hosted by 4th Fest of Greater Racine. The community event is scheduled for Thursday, July 3, from 6 to 9 p.m. at Monument Square in downtown Racine. July 3 Party The event […] Racine County Eye Staff