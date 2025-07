From the 2024 event/WOTI file photo

Paddock Lake’s annual Fourth of July Bike Parade will take place Friday, July 4.

Lineup starts at 9:30 a.m. at McAlonon Park. The parade will make it way north and east, then south and end up at Village Hall on 236th Avenue.

Post parade, hot dogs, chips and lemonade will be served at Village Hall. Prizes will be awarded for best decorated bikes and best decorated registered golf cart.

The event is organized by the village government and sponsored by Festival Foods.