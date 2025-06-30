Salem Lakes and Bristol responding to fire in Silver Lake

At about 4:20 p.m., Salem Lakes Fie/Rescue and Bristol Fire and Rescue are responding to a structure fire in the 200 Block of East Depot in Silver Lake.
Various other units are responding to the 2nd MABAS alarm for the structure fire.
Western Kenosha County's news source
At about 4:20 p.m., Salem Lakes Fie/Rescue and Bristol Fire and Rescue are responding to a structure fire in the 200 Block of East Depot in Silver Lake.
Various other units are responding to the 2nd MABAS alarm for the structure fire.
Posted in: Uncategorized.
Comments are closed.
© 2025 West of the I | Powered by WordPress