A word from our sponsors: June 29, 2025 open houses from Bear Realty’s Glenda and Butch Dupons

Top 5 Racine County Eye Stories from the week of June 27, 2025 Catch up on the five most-read stories making headlines in Racine this week. From historic achievements and devastating fires to urgent education funding concerns, here’s a roundup of the news that captured our community’s attention. Whether you missed a story or want to revisit the details, we’ve got you covered. Top Stories Conclusion: Stay tuned […] Racine County Eye Staff

Damian Mason case: Racine debates self-defense, justice and race Damian Mason, 20, will step out of the Racine County Jail Friday night and into the arms of his mother, Erika, under a warm June sky, concluding a case that tested Wisconsin’s self-defense laws, the weight of domestic violence, and how the justice system treats young Black men. In June 2022, Mason, then 17, shot […] Denise Lockwood

Meet Ekko: Featured Pet for June 27, 2025 Ekko is a sweet 17-pound, 3-month-old pup with tan fur available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Racine Campus. Play and Love This playful little guy weighs 17 pounds and has plenty of growing to do. He has captivating eyes that are sure to melt your heart. Fixed, Vaccinated, and Chipped Like all dogs […] Racine County Eye Staff

Paul Anderson, Racine electrical engineer, dies at 70 RACINE — Paul Anderson, 70, passed away Wednesday morning, June 25, 2025. Early Life Born in Racine on July 11, 1954, he was the son of the late Edwin and Cecelia (née Hugasian) Anderson. Paul was a 1972 graduate of J.I. Case High School. Following graduation, he served in the U.S. Air Force. Paul had […] Racine County Eye Staff