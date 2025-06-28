Man dies in crash in Salem Lakes

A man died in a crash in Salem Lakes Friday.

From the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department:

On Friday, June 27th, 2025, at approximately 6:54 P.M., Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office (KESO), along with the Village of Salem Lakes Fire and Rescue, responded to the 22400 block of STH 50 / 75th Street on the south side of the highway in reference to a single-vehicle crash. The involved vehicle, a full-sized pickup truck, had been traveling eastbound on STH 50 prior to the accident occurring. The vehicle exited the roadway on the south side of STH 50, striking a large rock before striking a tree, causing severe damage to the vehicle. The pickup truck operator, and sole occupant, was fully ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Kenosha County Medical Examiner’s Office. Due to the crash resulting in a fatality, the Kenosha County Major Crash Assistance Team (MCAT) responded to the scene to investigate the crash. The victim, a 69-year-old male, will not be identified at this time out of consideration for the family. The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office’s thoughts are with those who were impacted by this tragic crash. We would like to remind the community to drive the posted speed limits and drive distraction-free. Please contact the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office with any information regarding this crash at 262-605-5100. This incident remains open and active, with the cause of the accident under investigation. Nothing further will be released at this time.