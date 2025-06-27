Units on scene of crash on Highway 50

Meet Ekko: Featured Pet for June 27, 2025 Ekko is a sweet 17-pound, 3-month-old pup with tan fur available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Racine Campus. Play and Love This playful little guy weighs 17 pounds and has plenty of growing to do. He has captivating eyes that are sure to melt your heart. Fixed, Vaccinated, and Chipped Like all dogs […] Racine County Eye Staff

Paul Anderson, Racine electrical engineer, dies at 70 RACINE — Paul Anderson, 70, passed away Wednesday morning, June 25, 2025. Early Life Born in Racine on July 11, 1954, he was the son of the late Edwin and Cecelia (née Hugasian) Anderson. Paul was a 1972 graduate of J.I. Case High School. Following graduation, he served in the U.S. Air Force. Paul had […] Racine County Eye Staff

Dianne Crisp, Racine stylist and matriarch, dies at 83 RACINE — Dianne Crisp, 83, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on June 20, 2025. Early Life Born in Racine on Dec. 12, 1941, she was the daughter of the late Emil and Marjorie (née Sands) Kurhajec. Dianne attended St. Catherine’s High School and began her professional career as a stylist for Zahn’s department store. […] Racine County Eye Staff

Terrence Feest, Racine family man, dies at 65 RACINE — Terrence Feest, “Terry,” 65, passed away on Friday, June 20, 2025, at Ascension All Saints Hospital with his wife by his side. Early Life Terry was born in Racine on Aug. 28, 1959, the 12th of 13 children of the late Mel and Adelaide (née Hegeman) Feest. He graduated from Washington Park High […] Racine County Eye Staff