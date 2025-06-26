Units responding for fire on I-94

Jun 26th, 2025
by Darren Hillock.

At about 3:01 p.m., Bristol Fire and Rescue and Pleasant Prairie Fire and Rescue units are responding to a report of a fire in the 9000 block of the southbound lanes of I-94.

Per dispatch: This is being reported as a vehicle fire.

