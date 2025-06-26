Man dies in crash along Bristol-Paris border

A man died in a crash along the Bristol-Paris border Wednesday evening.

From the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department:

On Wednesday, June 25th, 2025, at approximately 8:49 P.M., the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office (KESO), along with the Village of Bristol Fire and Rescue, and the Town of Paris Fire and Rescue responded to the 18400 block of CTH K / 60th Street at the intersection of CTH D and 184th Avenue in reference to a three-vehicle crash. A sport-style motorcycle, with a 21-year-old man as the operator and sole rider, was traveling east on CTH K at a high rate of speed. A full-size pickup truck was traveling west on CTH K, and as the pickup was attempting to turn left to head south on CTH D, it was struck on the passenger side by the motorcycle. The operator of the motorcycle was fully ejected and subsequently struck the windshield of a sport utility vehicle (SUV), which had also been westbound, behind the pickup truck. The motorcycle operator became stuck in the windshield and front passenger area of the SUV. The motorcycle struck the front of the SUV and became lodged under its engine compartment, causing the motorcycle and SUV to become fully engulfed in flames. The motorcycle operator was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Kenosha County Medical Examiner’s Office. The operator and one other front passenger occupant of the pickup truck, along with the operator and sole occupant of the SUV, sustained minor injuries. They all remained on scene and were cooperative with accident investigators. Intoxicants do not appear to have been a factor with the operators of the pickup truck and SUV. Excessive speed appears to have been a factor in the operation of the motorcycle. Due to the crash resulting in a fatality, the Kenosha County Major Crash Assistance Team (MCAT) responded to the scene to investigate the crash. The victim, a 21-year-old male, will not be identified at this time out of consideration for the family. The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office’s thoughts are with those who were impacted by this tragic crash. We would like to remind the community to drive the posted speed limits and drive distraction-free. Please contact the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office with any information regarding this crash at 262-605-5100. This investigation remains open and active. Nothing further will be released at this time.